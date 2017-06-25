A celebration is in order! Erin Andrews and her fiancé, Jarret Stoll, are married, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The Dancing With the Stars cohost, 39, and former NHL star, 34, tied the knot in Montana on Saturday, June 24. The pair announced their engagement last December after more than four years of dating.



Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Stoll popped the question to Andrews while the couple were visiting Disneyland in December. "We went there for Christmas to see the Christmas decorations, and we had a lovely dinner there, and he did it right there at dinner at Disneyland," Andrews revealed to Good Morning America in a January 10 appearance. "I was bawling like a child.”



The sportscaster was diagnosed with cervical cancer in September 2016, but credits the illness with strengthening her bond with Stoll.



Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

“It was a huge step for my relationship with my boyfriend at the time,” she revealed in Health magazine’s July/August 2017 issue. “Because you don’t know if a guy is going to want to sit in with an oncologist and see, ‘OK, so this is your cervix, and this is your uterus, and we are cutting out this part…’”



Andrews continued: “We hadn’t even been discussing marriage. We hadn’t discussed babies! It really puts things on the fast track for you — because you have an oncologist saying to you, ‘We highly recommend that you guys do your embryos right now, freeze them.’ I’m like, ‘Hi, hon. I love you. I hope we’re spending our lives together.’ And he was amazing.”



According to the Fox Sports host, this past year has been a delicate balancing act for the duo. "We went from football to everything that happened to freezing embryos — mixing hormones and wedding planning,” she said.



Andrews also reflected about her journey to the altar. “I grew up in the South. People were getting married at 21; I had my first major job at 21, and I was missing everybody’s weddings because I was doing football games and baseball games," [S] LC he continued. "I had never been to Europe until two years ago — I’ve gone to all the sports cities, but I’d never had a life for myself. I want to continue doing more, but it’s going to be shaped toward how I want to have this family and how I do want to have kids. I think it’s possible that I’ll be able to have a kid and be able to do this for a living.”



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!