Dancing With the Stars’ Peta Murgatroyd has locked in a dance partner for life. The 30-year-old New Zealand native wed fellow pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy at Huntington, New York’s Oheka Castle on Saturday, July 8, their reps reveal exclusively to Us Weekly.

John Sciulli/Getty Images

“It was everything we ever dreamt of,” Chmerkovskiy, 37, tells Us of their evening vows at the 127-room estate. “And the party of the year!” adds his bride.

After their 6-month-old son, Shai, was carried down the petal-strewn aisle by her mom, the All Things Fam and Glam blogger — wearing a Karen Sabag Couture ball gown and heels she bought during her first trip to Chmerkovskiy’s native Ukraine — walked toward her groom to the strains of Tchaikovksy’s Nutcracker Suite. “I danced ballet for 16 years, so it’s my favorite album,” she explains to Us.

Alums of the ABC reality show — including bridesmaids Sharna Burgess and Rumer Willis, model Nyle DiMarco and Chmerkovskiy’s brother and best man Val — watched as the pair exchanged self-penned vows during the 40-minute non-denominational ceremony.

Then, the nearly 300 guests entered the flower-covered main ballroom to enjoy a five-course meal and 15-person band. “It’s going to be an epic dance party for the ages,” LivOn Labs spokesperson Chmerkovskiy predicted of the reception. “The second we get married and there’s a broken glass, it’s going to be wild!”

He also views their marriage as an adventure. Off-and-on since 2012, “I’m looking forward to solidifying what all these years have been going to. I couldn’t wait to call her my wife.”

For more details — plus all the photos! — check out the upcoming issue of Us Weekly, on stands Wednesday, July 12.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!