On the road to recovery. Dancing With the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy shared a photo from his hospital bad on Wednesday, March 28, before he underwent surgery for a calf injury he suffered during rehearsals last week.

"Getting' unbroken," the dancer captioned the pic that showed him giving the victory sign while wearing a hospital gown with an IV in his hand.

The new dad, who welcomed son Shai with fiancée Peta Murgatroyd in December, was in Ashtabula, Ohio, for the procedure, while his family remains in Los Angeles.

Murgatroyd, who returned the ABC hit after sitting out last season while she was pregnant, shared a photo of their 3-month-old son on Instagram on Wednesday wearing a bib that said "Daddy's Little Guy."

"Wishing Daddy a speedy recovery from La La Land," the Aussie dancer captioned the snap. "We love you and can't wait to get you back. Kisses from Shai XO."

As Us Weekly previously reported, the 37-year-old hurt himself during rehearsals on Friday, March 24, while practicing a spin with his partner, Glee alum Heather Morris.

In footage later shown on Good Morning America, the ballroom champ held his leg while exclaiming, "It's my calf muscle. It just felt like something hit it."

Chmerkovskiy sat out Monday's episode and was replaced by troupe dancer Alan Bersten, but he promised fans that he would get his "ass back to the ballroom as soon as humanly possible!"

Murgatroyd, 30, who is partnered with Bachelor Nick Viall this season, told Us on Monday that her fiancé is trying to stay positive as he's "looking forward to getting it taken care of and getting it treated so he can get back out and dance."

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.



