Is this the start of a showmance? Dancing With the Stars partners Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton were spotted looking cozy at the Cowboy Palace Saloon in Chatsworth, California, on Tuesday, March 21.



The pro dancer, 31, and the professional bull rider, 29, took to the dance floor to squeeze in some extra practice at the Western-themed bar, and they both couldn’t stop smiling. The Texas hunk was also photographed putting his arm around Burgess. The Australian stunner wore a navy dress and thigh-high black boots with her hair in a messy top bun, while Bolton opted for a cowboyesque outfit with a plaid shirt, jeans and a massive belt buckle.



Splash News

Burgess took to Instagram to post photos from their outing. In one pic, she sits on a counter while checking out a row of cowboy boots hanging from the ceiling of the bar. “Fixin ta get me some of these here boots y’all (how’d I do?) #cowgirlinthemaking #teamdenimNdiamonds,” she captioned the Wednesday, March 22, pic. In another photo, she praised Bonner for his hard work on the ABC reality competition. “Diving into and exploring a new culture I knew very little about has been absolutely incredible. I admire the determination and confidence of the American Cowboy, and I see so much of that in Bonner. He is working so hard on our Vienesse waltz, he seems more comfortable with the classic styles than the sexy Latin styles… go figure! I really can’t wait for ‘y’all' to see what we have in store for you this week."

The pair already fueled relationship rumors due to their undeniable chemistry, and Bolton gushed to Us Weekly about his pro partner after the DWTS season 24 premiere. “I was telling her before we started tonight, I said, ‘I can’t look at you for too long, I feel like I might get distracted,’ and maybe that’s why I missed some of my steps,” he told Us. “She’s obviously beautiful.”

The duo also got caught up in #handgate after the bull-riding world champ accidentally placed his hand near Burgess’ crotch. She quickly pushed his hand away, but cameras caught the moment. “I was just stargazed by Nick [Viall] and Peta [Murgatroyd’s] performance and I was looking at the TV screen,” Bolton explained to Entertainment Tonight. “I felt her bump into me yet I wasn’t really looking at what was bumping into me. There was some hand placement that went south, so to speak."

