Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton visit 'Hollywood Today Live' in Hollywood on March 23, 2017. Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images

Just friends! Dancing With the Stars partners Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton sparked dating rumors almost immediately after they took the dance floor on the season 24 premiere on Monday, March 20. Despite their instant connection, the pair insist their relationship is merely platonic.

"I'm not [dating anyone]," the professional bull rider, 29, told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, March 24, adding that he is "100 percent" single and "full on" available. The Australian dancer, 31, echoed, "I am not [dating anyone either]. I am absolutely single."



However, Burgess and Bolton are enjoying working together on the ABC dance competition. "She's really good to get along with," he told the outlet. "We actually have a lot in common. I think our personalities are real similar, but that can make it kind of challenging too sometimes. I think I get on her nerves a little bit sometimes."

The professional ballroom dancer added, "We have a great chemistry getting to know each other, but obviously we're three weeks into this thing of having met each other on his ranch and we're having a lot of fun."

Burgess told ET that while there may be a spark between her and her hunky partner, their main focus is winning the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. "Our priorities obviously are getting Bonner through this competition as far as he can possibly go," she explained. "So, in the meantime, we're having a lot of fun getting to know each other and we do have great chemistry."

And while the pair maintain they're just friends, they looked extra flirty during a night out at the Cowboy Palace Saloon in Chatsworth, California, on Tuesday, March 21, the day after the season premiere.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.



