Trying to keep the peace. Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron tried to smooth over some ruffled feathers between William Shatner and season 24 competitor Nick Viall with a casual tweet on Wednesday, March 22.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

“Happy Birthday to my pal @WilliamShatner!” Bergeron, 61, tweeted in honor of Shatner’s 86th birthday. “Any chance I can negotiate a truce between you & @viallnicholas28 ?? 😂🎂🎉🎉”

In the accompanying photo, both Bergeron and Shatner are smiling big for the camera while sitting in what looks like the front seat of a car. Shatner and Viall, 36, have yet to respond.

Happy Birthday to my pal @WilliamShatner! Any chance I can negotiate a truce between you & @viallnicholas28 ?? 😂🎂🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/no9IJNaamb — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) March 22, 2017

On Monday, March 20, Shatner caused a slight stir online after he began to tweet a series of messages discouraging fans from voting for the former Bachelor star.

“My goal for #DWTS is to knock Bachelor Nick out ASAP. Who is with me?” the Star Trek alum wrote before the season premiere had even kicked off. “Whoever your favorite is — just not Nick — make the 10 phone calls for them.”

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Shatner continued on his campaign against the reality star with a series of tweets, sometimes responding to different fans who tried to stick up for Viall. “How do we get #BachelorNation to not vote for Nick?” he wrote. When a fan quipped that Viall should take home the Mirrorball trophy so that he doesn’t return for future seasons, Shatner replied, “No! He needs to go next week.”

When Viall finally responded to Shatner’s tweets on Tuesday, it was with a simple sad face. Viall’s pro dancing partner, Peta Murgatroyd, similarly tweeted at Shatner with three crying emojis in a row, to which Shatner responded: “Peta, you know I love you. Congratulations on becoming a mommy. Just can’t cheer you on this season. Love to Maks & Shia.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!