Dylan Sprouse appeared to defend himself amid allegations he cheated on his longtime girlfriend, Dayna Frazer.

"I will say this and only this: by adhering to an assumption based on limited information, you neglect the complicated nature of this issue," the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum, 25, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, August 16. "The truth always has two sides, and those sides have motivations, and those motivations, despite how cloudy they currently seem, are private."

He continued, "This is complicated and it will remain complicated, but those who know me and who have known me, know well enough what kind of person I am. And that is all."

Sprouse's comments came days after Frazer, 24, posted a selfie in which she appeared to be crying on her Instagram Story. "When you find out your bf cheated on you lol," she captioned the snap. In addition, both Sprouse and Frazer deleted all photos of one another from their Instagram accounts.

Neither of the stars have confirmed whether their three-year relationship has ended in the wake of the cheating allegations.

Meanwhile, Cole Sprouse, Dylan's twin brother and former Suite Life costar, and his rumored girlfriend, Lili Reinhart, are seemingly going strong. The Riverdale costars sparked dating rumors in July.

"Cole and Lili were holding hands and looked really coupley," an eyewitness told Us Weekly of the potential pair's outing in Vancouver on July 31. "Also, the way he grabbed her waist to bring her in for a photo seemed more than friendly."

