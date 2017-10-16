Ed Sheeran is recovering after injuring his arm. The British singer took to Instagram to explain what happened on Monday, October 16.

"I've had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows," the 26-year-old wrote. "Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x." According to reports, he was hit by a car while biking in London.

In the pic, Sheeran's one arm is bandaged up while his other arm is in a sling. He last posted a photo of a glass of beer on October 12.

The "Perfect" singer is currently traveling for his Divide Tour, which kicked off at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on August 18. His last concert was set for the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on November 10.

Sheeran originally announced the 15-show tour on social media, and said at the time that it was only the "first batch." He opened up about hitting the road in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in June.

"It’s always weird realizing that [the crowd] wants to hear new songs more than old ones. But I’m glad that they do," he said at the time. "I don’t really have [a rider]. I feel it’s a waste of money. Like, I read that there was this band that wanted a f—ing lobster dinner once, and from then on, there was always a lobster dinner for them. There’s only so many times that you’re going to want a lobster dinner!"

