Ed Sheeran is officially putting down his guitar — for now — as he rests following a biking accident. The British singer confirmed on Tuesday, October 17, that he broke his wrist and elbow after reportedly getting hit by a car in London.

"A visit to my doctors confirmed fractures in my right wrist and left elbow that will leave me unable to perform live concerts for the immediate future," the 26-year-old captioned an Instagram pic of his cast. "Sadly, this means that the following shows will not be able to go ahead as planned: Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong."

Ive had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:50am PDT

"I’m waiting to see how the healing progresses before we have to decide on shows beyond that," he continued. "Please stay tuned for more details. PS - Ed isn’t typing this as he has both arms casted/bandaged."

One day earlier, the "Thinking Out Loud" singer told fans that he was waiting on medical advice before he made a decision about his Divide Tour.

As previously reported, Sheeran hit the stage over the summer in the U.S. and Canada and was expected to head to Asia and Australia afterwards.



