Ed Sheeran won’t be making his return to Westeros. Following mixed reactions to the singer’s Game of Thrones season 7 premiere cameo, Sheeran opened up about the experience, insisting that his Lannister soldier has been laid to rest.

“No one wants to see me come back,” Sheeran, 26, told MTV News on Tuesday, September 5. “I wanted to be a cameo in it, and I’ve done the cameo.”

“I’m cool with it, though,” he added. “I enjoyed it.”

Sheeran explained that he doubts his character made it beyond the loot train attack, in which Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen unleashed her dragon, Drogon, on the Lannister army.

“We were all quite young, those soldiers,” Sheeran explained. “I doubt I’m going to survive for that long, to be honest, when there are dragons in the world.”

As previously reported, many fans were puzzled by Sheeran’s appearance on the fan-favorite HBO series, in which he sang around a campfire during the episode. Hours after his appearance aired, Sheeran briefly deleted his Twitter account, a move that many fans speculated was in response to criticism of his role on the show. However, the “Shape of You” singer quickly defended himself against those rumors.

“Last i'll say on this. I came off Twitter Coz I was always intending to come off Twitter, had nothing to do with what people said about my game of thrones cameo, because I am in game of thrones, why the hell would I worry what people thought about that. It's clearly f--kin' awesome,” he wrote alongside an Instagram photo of himself at an airport on July 19. “Timing was just a coincidence, but believe what you want."

