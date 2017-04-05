Where was Faith? Eliza Dushku said she wasn’t invited to the recent Buffy the Vampire Slayer reunion coordinated by Entertainment Weekly in honor of the show’s 20th anniversary. Watch our video above to relive the best Buffy moments!



The 36-year-old actress, who played Faith on the drama, blamed the snub on having a recurring, on-and-off role (rather than a core cast part) on the series, which ran from 1997 to 2003. “Your [hearts] will go on..!” she tweeted on Wednesday, March 29. “Faith/I will never a series regular cast member of btvs, sweeties=no invite. Cute n special reunion tho #ScoobyGang.”

20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Sarah Michelle Gellar touched on the missing cast members during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, April 4. “I don’t know about Eliza,” she said of why she wasn’t at the reunion. “I didn’t control — I think there was just so many people, it was hard enough.”



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Anthony Stewart Head, who played Rupert Giles, was also MIA from the reunion, and said he was busy with his upcoming play. “So sad I couldn’t join the reunion — wasn’t for lack of trying — literally coincided with the tech research of Love in Idleness. Bummer x,” he tweeted. “EW worked hard to have my presence felt — in a portrait on set and an interview. Here’s to 20 years and a wonderful group of people x."

Gellar, 39, told Cohen it just wasn’t the same without Head. “There was an oil painting that they had made of him, but it was really sad to not have him,” she said.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!