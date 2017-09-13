Ex’s and OMG! Elle King has a new man in her corner, musician Josh Logan.

“Make room for greatness in your life. Especially if greatness comes in the form of a hot lead singing guitar playing wildman that I’m in love with,” the “Ex’s and Oh’s” songstress, 28, captioned an Instagram photo on Tuesday, September 12, of Logan kissing her cheek.

King puckered her lips in the photo while wrapping her arm around Logan, who was a member of the band The Blind Pets and is now focusing on his latest music project, Chief White Lightening.

Prior to dating her new rocker beau, the Grammy nominee got engaged to Andrew “Fergie” Ferguson after he proposed on a sailboat under the Golden Gate Bridge in February 2016.

Fergie asked me to marry him on a sailboat under the Golden Gate Bridge. I said yes. A post shared by Elle King (@elleking) on Feb 6, 2016 at 11:34am PST

Although the former flames were meant to wed in April 2017, King announced on Instagram that she “skipped out” on her wedding and “married Rock&Roll instead.” The “America’s Sweetheart” singer hinted at the split in March after posting an Instagram photo of herself and two other female friends alongside the caption, “All my single ladies” with a middle finger emoji.

David Crotty/Getty Images for Estee Lauder

King clarified the ordeal in May 2017, stating that she did marry Ferguson three weeks after meeting him in February 2016 but they have since split. “It was and will forever be, one of the happiest days of my life. My heart is broken, my soul aches. I am lost. He is the greatest love of my life,” she wrote in an emotional Instagram post at the time. “He is my best friend. As we separate and attempt to find our footing throughout life, all I can hope for us is that we both find happiness within ourselves.”