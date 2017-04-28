Amber Heard has been making headlines thanks to her new romance with billionaire inventor Elon Musk. The new couple were spotted holding hands while exploring the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary in Australia last week. The following day, they made it Instagram official with a pic of a lipstick print on Musk’s cheek.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Here are five things to know about the 45-year-old tech mogul:

1. He grew up in South Africa.

Musk was raised by his mother, Maye Musk, a well-known model, and his father, Errol Musk, a pilot, sailor and engineer. From an early age, Elon was a budding entrepreneur. He saved up to buy his first computer at age 10, and by age 12, he had created a computer game called “Blaster” that he sold for $500. He moved to Canada to attend Queen’s University in 1989 and later transferred to University of Pennsylvania in 1992.

2. He’s created several ultra-successful companies.

Musk, now worth an estimated $13.3 billion and the 80th richest person in the world, cofounded PayPal, founded aerospace company SpaceX, and became an early investor in Tesla Motors. He oversaw the design of Tesla’s first car and became CEO in 2008. At Tesla, he has been known to reject his paycheck, and accepted just $1 in 2014. His work is focused on sustainable energy to reduce global warming, and he hopes to get people on Mars somday.

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

2. His first child died of SIDS.

Musk and his first wife, Justine Musk, had their first son, Nevada Alexander, in 2002. When the baby was 10 weeks old, he passed away from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome after three days on life support. The couple went on to have five sons through in vitro fertilization. They welcomed twins, Griffin and Xavier, in 2004, and triplets, Damian, Saxon and Kai, in 2006. Elon and Justine called it quits in 2008 after eight years of marriage.

3. He married and divorced his second wife, Talulah Riley — twice.

The Pride & Prejudice actress and Musk started dating shortly after the entrepreneur’s split from Justine Musk in 2008. They married in 2010, but announced they were divorcing two years later. By July 2013, the pair remarried, but the union was short-lived. They split again in December 2014 and Elon filed for divorce. However, he withdrew the proceedings until she filed in March 2016. Their divorce was finalized for a second time in November 2016. Despite the tumultuous relationship, the Westworld actress said she will “never say never” to remarrying him a third time because they’re “best friends.”

Cheeky A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Apr 23, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

5. He was the inspiration for Iron Man’s Tony Stark.

Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. shadowed and observed the Tesla Motors CEO to prepare for the role. The actor decided to base parts of the character on Musk. “It was this idea of this guy who could make anything happen. Which is Elon, you know?” the movie’s director, Jon Favreau, told The Telegraph. “He likes to say engineering is the closest thing to magic, and he really believes that."

