Elon Musk Breaks His Silence on Amber Heard Split

All is well. Elon Musk officially confirmed his split from Amber Heard on social media on Monday, August 7.

Even more, the billionaire, 46, actually broke his silence in the comments section of one of Heard's photos. Musk first called a photo of Heard, 31, comparing herself to The Little Mermaid's Ariel as "V cute," before going into more detail.

"Btw, just to clear up some of the press storm this weekend, although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another," he added. "Long distance relationship when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds."

Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday that Musk and the Justice League actress, who ended her 15-month marriage to Johnny Depp last year, broke up.

"The timing wasn't good for them," a source told Us. "He's super busy and works all the time. Amber is filming [Aquaman] in Australia until October. She's in no position to settle with him. She feels her career is just starting."

The pair first met in 2013 on set of Machete Kills.



