He’s working his magic once more. Elton John is writing the score for a new Devil Wears Prada musical, it was announced on Thursday, January 26.

“Re-imagining The Devil Wears Prada for the musical theatre is super exciting,” the 69-year-old music legend said in a press release. “I’m a huge fan of both the books and the feature film, and a huge aficionado of the fashion world. I can’t wait to sink my musical teeth into this hunk of popular culture.”

John will be working with lyricist and writer Paul Rudnick for the stage production, which will be produced by Broadway producer Kevin McCollum, Fox Stage Productions, and Rocket Entertainment, a production company headed by John’s husband, David Furnish.



The story follows an aspiring journalist Andy Sachs, who finds herself caught up in the world of Vogue-inspired Runway magazine, where she learns the ins and outs of the fashion industry under the watchful eye of critical editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly.



Fans of the bestselling 2003 Lauren Weisberger novel and the hit 2006 film, which starred Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, shared their excitement on social media. (The popular flick also stars Emily Blunt as Andy’s oft-chilly coworker, Emily.)

Elton John? For a DEVIL WEARS PRADA musical? Groundbreaking.



The “Rocket Man” singer has previously spun musical gold out of two other screen-to-stage productions: 1997’s The Lion King (John also wrote the music for the original animated Disney flick) and 2008’s Billy Elliot: The Musical.



