Elton John can feel the love tonight! The music legend took to Twitter on Tuesday, April 25, to give an update on his health after he was forced to cancel several concerts due to a rare bacterial infection.

"Woke up to an avalanche of well wishes," John, 70, captioned a photo of himself performing at a recent show. "Thanks to everyone for reaching out. I'm resting well and looking forward to getting back on tour."



Woke up to an avalanche of well wishes. Thanks to everyone for reaching out. I'm resting well and looking forward to getting back on tour. pic.twitter.com/zwTKvt1jn7 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) April 25, 2017

As Us Weekly previously reported, the "Rocket Man" singer announced on Monday that he had to cancel all of the April and May dates of his Las Vegas residency, The Million Dollar Piano, in addition to his May 6 performance in Bakersfield, California.



Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

"During a recent, successful tour of South America, Elton contracted a harmful and unusual bacterial infection," John's rep said in a statement, via ABC News. "During his return flight home from Santiago, Chile, he became violently ill. Upon returning to the UK, Elton's doctors admitted him to [the] hospital, where he underwent immediate treatment to remove the infection."

The eight-time Grammy winner was released from the hospital on Saturday, April 22, and has since been "comfortably resting at home," the statement said. "Infections of this nature are rare and potentially deadly. Thankfully, Elton's medical team identified this quickly and treated it successfully. He is expected to make a full and complete recovery."

John is expected to return to the stage for his June 3 concert in Twickenham, England.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!