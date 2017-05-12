Emily VanCamp Engaged to 'Revenge' Costar Josh Bowman: See Her Ring!

Time to use a red pen — to RSVP! Former Revenge costars Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman are engaged.

❤️ A post shared by Emily VanCamp (@emilyvancamp) on May 11, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

The Captain America actress, 30, announced the news in an Instagram post on Thursday, May 11. She showed off her diamond ring and captioned the pic with a heart emoji.

Brian To/WireImage.com

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January 2012 that VanCamp and Bowman, 29, were dating. The pair met on the ABC drama, which ran for four seasons from 2011 to 2015.

VanCamp opened up about the British hunk in an interview with Elle Canada in March 2014. "Josh and I keep it all very separate. I barely talk about him in interviews, to be honest," she said at the time. Six months later, she gushed that she definitely wants to have children.

"Yes, absolutely, especially when your sisters are having babies you just want to jump on the bandwagon. But I'm just happy being an auntie right now," she said during an appearance on The Meredith Vieira Show. "They just make me so happy."

This will be the first marriage for both. VanCamp previously dated her Everwood costar Chris Pratt, while Bowman was linked to the late Amy Winehouse.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!