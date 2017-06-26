Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Will the real Slim Shady please stand up? Eminem debuted some dark facial hair in an Instagram post on Friday, June 23, and looks totally different.

“Just a couple of guys from Compton and one from Detroit. With a beard. #thedefiantones,” he captioned a photo of himself with Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar at the L.A. premiere of HBO’s The Defiant Ones.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, was almost unrecognizable without his signature peroxide blond buzz and clean shaven face.

His followers seem to approve of his new look. “Loving the unshaven Em xx,” one fan commented, while another added: “So cute with the beard.”

The outing marked a rare appearance for the rapper, who has worked closely with Dr. Dre throughout his career. According to Variety, Eminem skipped the red carpet at the event but made sure to mingle with his colleagues.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The Defiant Ones is a four-part documentary about Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s partnership, and also includes Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani and Bruce Springsteen.

“I can’t put my finger on it,” Iovine told Variety of his longtime business partner Dr. Dre. “Our relationship is just really cool. This is a good movie about friendship and overcoming extraordinary things.”

The Defiant Ones premieres on HBO on July 9.

