Emma Stone won her first ever Golden Globe on Sunday, January 8 and she dedicated the award to fellow "dreamers."

The star, 28, took home the Best Actress in a Musical/Comedy for her role in the movie La La Land, and she took the opportunity to inspire others not to give up.



Stone began her speech by emotionally thanking her parents and her brother Spencer, who she said “has put up with me his whole life.”



She said she was thankful for her "incredible friends," and praised the film’s director Damien Chazelle and called her co-star Ryan Gosling “the best partner a girl could ask for.”



But more than anything she wanted to take the opportunity to encourage people not to give up on their dreams.

“This is a film for dreamers,” she said. “I think that hope and creativity are two of the most important things in the world.”



“To any creative person who has had a door slammed in their face… or anyone who feels like giving up… I share this with you,” she concluded.



Stone beat out Annette Bening for 20th Century Women, Meryl Streep for Florence Foster Jenkins, Lily Collins for Rules Don’t Apply and Hailee Steinfeld for The Edge of Seventeen.

La La Land dominated the awards, walking away with a record breaking seven awards.



La La Land dominated the awards, walking away with a record breaking seven awards.

