Emma Stone Sent a Corsage to the Teen Who Invited Her to Prom

La la love it! Emma Stone may have turned down a teen's invite to prom, but she still (sort of!) played a part in his big day.

The Oscar winner, 28, sent student Jacob Staudenmaier a corsage and boutonniere hours before the high school dance, the Daily Mail reports.

"Jacob, a little something for you and your lucky date tomorrow," Stone reportedly wrote in a handwritten letter. "Have a great time! Much love, Emma Stone."

Last month, the Phoenix, Arizona, native taped a now-viral La La Land-themed promposal for the actress. Staudenmaier received a reply from Stone, which he read on Good Morning America on April 7.

"Jacob, thanks for making the greatest proposal I have ever received," the note read. "I can't tell you what an honor that was and how much I smiled through that entire beautifully orchestrated video. I'm in London working, but I hope you have the best time at prom, and I'm grateful you thought of me. Thank you. P.S. I do see [Ryan] Gosling around the eyes. Love, Emma."

Staudenmaier didn't get too down about it, though. According to his Instagram, he took fellow student Caitlin Teefy as his plus-one. He wore a black tux and coordinated with his date by wearing an orange bow tie to match her dress.



