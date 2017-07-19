Emma Watson is asking her fans for help. The Harry Potter alum lost three rings at the Mandarin Oriental Spa in London on Sunday, July 16. She forgot the jewelry in her locker when she left but security didn't find anything in the safe when she called back later.

"As of now they are missing. Were these just any rings I could accept this, but one of the them was a gift from my Mum," Watson, 27, wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday. "She bought it the day after I was born and wore it for 18 years, never taking it off, and then gave it to me for my 18th birthday. I wear this ring everyday, it is my most meaningful and special possession."

She continued: "If anyone was at the Mandarin Oriental Spa on Sunday from 3pm onwards and saw the rings or accidentally picked them up or knows anything about them, I cannot express how much it would mean if they came back to me - no questions asked."

The Beauty & the Beast actress set up an email in case anyone knows what happened, findthering@outlook.com. In addition, she is offering a reward for any information leading to the return of the rings.



