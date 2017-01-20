She'll be there! Eric Trump revealed that his mom, Ivana Trump, will be "front and center" at ex-husband Donald Trump's presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Friday, January 20.

"She is the most supportive person. She knows who he is. And I have the greatest mom in the world," Eric, 33, told Gayle King during the CBS News special, "Change and Challenge: The Inauguration of Donald Trump," which airs Friday. "And I have the greatest mom in the world. I mean, she is tough and she is strong and she is elegant. And she can be outspoken as well. She’s just, she’s great. She's larger than life. I mean, she was a disciplinarian to us as children. We had manners. We opened the doors. We said, 'Thank you.' We said, 'Please.'"

Ivana and Donald, 70, were married from 1977 to 1992 and are also parents of Ivanka, 35, and Donald Trump Jr., 39. The exes split after the mogul had an affair with actress Marla Maples. Donald and Maples, 53, were married from 1993 and 1999 and welcomed daughter Tiffany, 23, in 1993. Donald would go on to marry Melania Trump in 2005 and welcome son Barron, 10, in 2006.



"We truly love her," Eric told King of Ivana. "I have amazing parents and I could not be more thankful because they are just great people."

Back in April, Ivana opened up about her support for Donald during an interview with the New York Post. "He’s very outspoken. He just says it as it is … He’s no politician. He’s a businessman," she said at the time. "He knows how to talk. He can give an hour speech without notes."

On if he were to get elected, the Czech Republic native added: "He’d make a decision! Obama cannot make a decision if his life depends on it. It’s ridiculous."

The former Celebrity Apprentice host will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States at noon. Stay on Us Weekly to watch the livestream.



