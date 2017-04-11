And the award for best National Siblings Day post goes to. … Erin Foster! The Barely Famous star had the funniest Instagram photo for the made-up holiday on Monday, April 10.

Foster, 34, poked fun at her complicated family tree by sharing a pic with 11 of her siblings, step-siblings, half-siblings and other distant relatives. “National sibling day is pretty chill when your dad has been married 4 times,” she joked.

National sibling day is pretty chill when your dad has been married 4 times. A post shared by Erin Foster (@erinfoster) on Apr 10, 2017 at 12:36pm PDT

The pic appears to be from her father David Foster’s fourth wedding to Yolanda Hadid in 2011. As chronicled on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the couple have split up, announcing in December 2015 that they were calling it quits on their four-year marriage.

In the photo, the Hadid family takes up the left side. Marielle and Alana Hadid on the far left are technically not related to Foster, since they’re Mohamed Hadid’s kids from his first marriage to Mary Butler. Next comes a very young-looking Anwar, Gigi and Bella Hadid (Yolanda’s children from her previous marriage to Mohamed).

In the middle, Yolanda stuns in her wedding gown with David. The other side of the photo includes Erin and her sisters Sarah and Jordan (David’s children from his second marriage to Rebecca Dyer), Brody and Brandon Jenner (although they’re not David’s biological children, their mother Linda Thompson was David’s third wife), Amy Foster (David’s daughter from his first marriage to B.J. Cook) and Allison Jones Foster (David’s daughter from a previous relationship).

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!