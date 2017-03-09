We could understand if it was, like, In-N-Out … Eva Mendes shared with Shape magazine that she’s not only disciplined when it comes to her workouts, she's also not emotionally connected to food. The Place Beyond the Pines actress, who has started her own fashion line, eats the same lunch and dinner every single day.



“I usually start my day with eggs. I think they’re like magic – you can do so much with them. I mostly keep it simple and have scrambled eggs and a piece of Ezekiel toast for breakfast,” she said in the magazine’s April cover story. “For lunch, I usually have salmon and rice or quinoa, and I try to include a salad. I’ll eat the same thing for dinner. I’m a creature of habit in that way. I don’t get bored with food. I try to think about it as fuel for my body. But what I am looking forward to is the time when dinner becomes a sit-down situation again. Right now I’m in survival mode with two babies, eating on the go.”

The 43-year-old actress, whose longtime love is Ryan Gosling, is the mom of daughters Esmeralda, 2, and Amada, 10 months, which means she’s also been on the post-baby body grind.

“In some ways, it’s been more challenging to get back in shape after my second daughter,” Mendes told the magazine of working out. “Yet it’s not as hard as I thought it would be, because I’m always running around with the kids. I never sit down – I’m on the move all day.”

The Hitch star has also benefitted from trying to “set a good example” for her daughters by not keeping junk food at home anymore. She does, however, have a sweet tooth.

“Sweets are my thing. It’s ongoing, and I have to manage my sugar cravings constantly,” she admitted. “I’ve gotten used to having something sweet after every meal, so I’m always bartering with myself: No, no, I can’t have that after dinner, but maybe I can have it after lunch instead. The kid in me thinks, I work out, so I can support my sugar habit. I know that’s not a very wise thing to say, but I really do feel like I’m working it off!”

When it comes to sweating it off, Mendes is a fan of interval training.

“I love doing intervals, like running and sprinting, and I see great results with that versus the 30 or 45 minutes of steady cardio I used to do on the treadmill,” she shared. “Between intervals, I lift weights. … I’m off-season right now, so I work out three days a week. But when I’m getting ready for an event or in the summer, it’s five days a week. I don’t exercise more than that though, because I see better results when my body has a rest period.”



