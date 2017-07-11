Rob & Chyna 2.0? Farrah Abraham and her ex-boyfriend, Simon Saran, hurled insults at each other on Twitter on Tuesday, July 11. After Saran mocked Abraham’s upcoming show Single AF, the Teen Mom OG star slammed him for allegedly “stalking” her and using her for money.

“#MTVSingeAF wasted all that money traveling the world and couldn't find farrah a date! Damn you guys f--king suck! #MTVSingeAF,” Saran tweeted, igniting the feud with Abraham.

“FYI Simon is not in my life and really is hurt I’ve moved on,” she responded. “Free ride is over! Stop talking about me if you’re over me lmao.”

Saran then shot back, “Worst free ride ever!” before Abraham laid into him.

“Why are you trying to get attention, you’re pathetic & I’m a great mother, professional, friend & women. Go STOP using me for money,” she tweeted. “I'm happy I get to travel the world and meet great people unlike you at home stalking my dates and social Thank me for making you! Jealous 🗼.”

Abraham then continued to slam Saran after he accused her of “blowing up” his phone. The MTV star tweeted at her ex that he should be “thankful not hateful” that she got him his own upcoming MTV special, Being Simon.

The on-again, off-again couple have documented their on-off relationship on the hit docuseries for years now. Their biggest point of contention revolved around the engagement ring Abraham bought herself with the assumption that Saran would pay her back for it.

