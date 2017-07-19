The feud continues. Farrah Abraham tells Us Weekly exclusively that she’s served her ex-boyfriend Simon Saran with a cease and desist order. Her lawyer also confirmed to Us that a cease and desist was sent to Saran.

The Teen Mom OG star alleges to Us that Saran has been “stalking” her and making “slanderous” comments. The news comes after their recent Twitter feud, in which the reality personality made similar accusations against the real estate agent.

“I’m no longer trying to be cordial or friends with my ex,” Abraham, 26, tells Us, claiming that Saran has been contacting her friends, trying to determine her whereabouts and allegedly “ruining business deals” and “stalking [her on] social media.”

“There's a lot I’ve been through with him and his actions now are embarrassing,” Abraham, who has a daughter, Sophia, 8, adds of her on-again, off-again boyfriend. “If he wanted to be with me, he had the opportunity, but instead he missed his chance. [He’s been] saying lies about me, my parenting and other slanderous things.”

“He doesn't get along with anyone in my work, my friends, my family and I'm tired of helping him while I get treated horribly,” she concludes to Us. “I’m enjoying not being friends with my ex and like every other ex he's in the past now.”

Saran and his legal team declined to comment.



As Us Weekly previously reported, Abraham and Saran got into a heated Twitter war on July 11 after he mocked the Teen Mom OG star’s upcoming show Single AF.

“#MTVSingeAF wasted all that money traveling the world and couldn't find farrah a date! Damn you guys f--king suck! #MTVSingeAF,” Saran tweeted, igniting the feud, which resulted in Abraham then accusing him of using her for money and being ungrateful.

“Why are you trying to get attention, you’re pathetic & I’m a great mother, professional, friend & women. Go STOP using me for money,” she tweeted. "Thanks2me you got your own 'Being Simon' special LMAO Simon wants to be on tv so much ! F--kin joke! Be thankful not hateful."

