Revenge red carpet look? Farrah Abraham showed off her bare booty in a sheer jumpsuit during an appearance in Las Vegas on Friday, August 4.

The Teen Mom OG star, 26, debuted her new flame-red hair as she took to the red carpet before an appearance at Crazy Horse’s VIP Back Door Key Party in Sin City.

The mom of one wore a black lace jumpsuit that left very little to the imagination with its plunging neckline that exposed her tan lines and sheer fabric that revealed her nipples and bare butt.

Abraham teased her new hair color on Instagram on Friday, asking fans, “What color should I color my hair ? Single Revenge Hair ??”

The sex tape star has been involved in a public spat with ex-boyfriend Simon Saran on social media over the past few weeks.

The pair hurled insults at each other on Twitter in mid-July after Saran mocked Abraham’s upcoming show, Single AF, and she slammed him for using her for money.

“Why are you trying to get attention, you’re pathetic & I’m a great mother, professional, friend & women. Go STOP using me for money,” she tweeted on July 11. “I’m happy I get to travel the world and meet great people unlike you at home stalking my dates and social Thank me for making you! Jealous.”

Abraham subsequently told Us Weekly that she’d served Saran with a cease and desist order.

“I’m no longer trying to be cordial or friends with my ex,” she told Us on July 19, claiming that Saran had been contacting her friends, trying to determine her whereabouts and allegedly “ruining business deals” and “stalking” her on social media.

Saran and his legal team declined to comment on the allegations at the time.

