Big girls don’t cry. Fergie is dealing with her separation from Josh Duhamel with a lot of grace and had nothing but great things to say about him in a recent interview, in which she opened up about their split and how she currently feels about him.

"We're great friends, Josh and I, there's so much love that we have for each other," Fergie, 42, told ET, on Wednesday, September 20. "We really like each other, we have fun with each other. We're just not a romantic couple anymore."

"But we are still Axl's parents through and through,” the “Glamorous” singer said about their 4-year-old son. “And our families— each other's families, the cousins, my nieces and nephews — it's all the same. So that's the only thing that's changed.”

"It's just been all love in our family," the Black Eyed Peas member continued. "Our families are families together and that cannot change. That is Axl's family, the cousins, I mean, all of mine, the Duhamels and the Kempers and everybody that I've fallen in love with, they're a family."

For now, the hitmaker is preparing for the release of her Double Dutchess album on Friday, September 22. She said that she plans on touring and spending time with her son, while welcoming the future with open arms and “making sure that life is balanced.” She added: “I’m open. I’m kind of just an open vessel. Just everything has to be done with love.”



The couple confirmed that they were parting ways after eight years of marriage on September 14, in a statement to Us Weekly. The Transformers actor, 44, and the Grammy winner said: "With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year.”

The former couple, who tied the knot in 2009, added: "To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

