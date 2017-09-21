Fergie: There Are ‘Emotional Songs’ On My Album, It's ‘Autobiographical’

Fergie is focusing on her music following her split from Josh Duhamel. The singer opened up about her sophomore album, Double Dutchess, at The Tuck Room at iPic Theaters in NYC on Wednesday, September 20.

"There’s a few emotional songs on this album. I mean, I cry in a couple of the videos, so there’s definitely tears that were let out," the 42-year-old exclusively told Us Weekly. "Two of the emotional songs are ‘Love is Pain' [and] ]Save it Till the Morning.' Those are ones that I definitely tear up in the video."

MediaPunch/BACKGRID

"It went deep," she continued. "A lot of them took very much from autobiographical experiences and the video and visuals got to play with larger than life, movie magic. It’s a lot of hard work."

She went on to tell Us and other reporters that "life" inspired her new songs. "So many different subject matters, visuals, experiences," she added. "It was just kind of organically going through whatever I was feeling and just making that happen. Being in the moment."

Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Last week, Fergie and Duhamel, 44, announced their split after eight years of marriage. The pair, who tied the knot in Malibu in January 2009, actually broke up in early spring.

"With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," the former couple confirmed in a joint statement to Us Weekly on September 14. "To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

The stars are parents of son Axl, 4. "They are both really good people and committed to their son, but they are too different to make it work," a source told Us, with a second noting that "they were trying to have another baby as of last year."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.