The celebrity feuds continue! From a tweet-happy president to a rapper’s case of mistaken identity, this week’s face-offs went down on social media with a vengeance. Divorce Court’s Judge Lynn Toler weighs in on the latest star-studded squabbles.

Arnold Schwarzenegger vs. Donald Trump

After Trump blamed the Celebrity Apprentice’s low ratings on Schwarzenegger’s takeover multiple times — including a diss at the National Prayer Breakfast in February 2 — the reality competition’s most recent host struck back in a Twitter video, Tuesday, March 21. “The ratings are in and you got swamped,” the former governor, 69, said of Trump’s approval ratings. “Are you in the 30s? I mean what do you expect when you take a way after school programs for children and Meals on Wheels for the poor people. That’s not making America great again.”

JUDGE TOLER’S VERICT: Schwarzenegger wins. Donald Trump is the president of the United States — any time he becomes distracted by small things, he diminishes the office.

Cat Deeley vs. Tom George Restaurant

The So You Think You Can Dance host blasted the L.A. eatery in a series of March 19 tweet for alleged bad service and inedible food. When her server responded with a photo of a receipt showing she left zero tip on a meal that was mostly comped, Deeley, 40, stood by her convictions. “The food was terrible and your manager was unhelpful and rude,” she wrote back to her waiter. “Respect and love should be shown to all,attention to detail is necessary too!” The restaurant, though, wrote on Facebook that Deeley is welcome to return so its staff can prove her wrong with their “best service.”

JUDGE TOLER’S VERICT: Tom George wins. Her level of ire over such a small thing makes her look just that. The waiter got punished for food he didn’t cook and TomGeorge responded with class.

Chelsea Handler vs. Donald Trump Jr.

When the comedian made fun of Eric Trump and his wife’s pregnancy news — “Just what we need. Another person with those jeans,” she tweeted March 20 — Donald Jr. came to his younger brother’s defense by mocking Handler's typo. The president's oldest child tweeted later that day, "Jeans??? I guess I'm not at all surprised... but really?!?! # genes." Handler's excuse for the error: She was high.



JUDGE TOLER’S VERICT: Donald Jr. wins. First of all, children should be off limits. And two, if you’re going to crack on somebody's intellect, make sure you don’t bring your own into question.



Wyclef Jean vs. the L.A. Sheriff’s Department

The rapper blasted the LAPD on Twitter for supposedly putting him in handcuffs after mistaking him for a robbery suspect who was also black. The office explained in a statement that, “The officers detained Wyclef based on the information provided they were able to determine that they do not believe Wyclef was, in fact, the suspect. That whole detention with Wyclef happened in less than 10 minutes.”

JUDGE TOLER’S VERDICT: The black assumption in relation to a criminal issue is far too important to dismiss no matter whose side I come down on.

