Fantastic four! Fifth Harmony performed for the first time as a quartet at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 18, following ex-member Camila Cabello’s contentious departure from the girl group. Watch their number in the video above!



The remaining members in the band — Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke Hernandez and Dinah Jane — hit the stage in sexy, coordinating, black leather ensembles to sing their 2016 smash “Work From Home.”



As fans are well aware, Cabello, 19, sang the first verse of the track. Jauregui, 20, Kordei, 20, Hernandez, 23, and Jane, 19, used the “Bad Things” singer’s absence as an opportunity to sing together — and make a seemingly defiant statement after Cabello’s sudden exit in December.



Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards

“We ain’t worried 'bout nothin’ / We ain’t worried 'bout nada,” the four girls cooed in unison, switching up the lyrics. Cabello’s original opening line was: “I ain’t worried 'bout nothin’ / I ain’t wearin’ na nada.”



Allen Berezovsky/WireImage.com

From there, Jauregui took over for the rest of Cabello’s solo sections. Later on in the set, the ladies of 5H were joined by a bevy of backup dancers and slayed some hard-hitting choreography. Though the budding solo star’s spirited riffs and ad libs were missing from the performance, fans did not seem to mind. Harmonizers took to social media to express their enthusiasm over the band’s first gig sans Cabello. Take a look at some of their reactions below:



Last night was their best performance yet bye Felicia !!!!!!!! 👌🏽👌🏽🔥🔥 #FifthHarmony — Justifer (@justgowithit_39) January 19, 2017

fifth harmony sounds so much better without camila — alexis (@ashtonviews) January 19, 2017

@FifthHarmony's first official performance without camila tho 🙌🙌🙌 KILLED IT — MAI. (@mnllxo) January 19, 2017

Fifth harmony looked so happy at the people's choice awards without Camila I love it — e (@crybabyerinn) January 19, 2017

I'm so proud @FifthHarmony bc they went out there and slayed without camila,and gave us all high hopes for the future.💜 #Harmonizers2017 — K Kordei👸🏾✨ (@KambriWilson) January 19, 2017

i just saw fifth harmony's performance from last night and they did absolutely amazing without camila so — ㅤ (@mccallsoft) January 19, 2017

Fifth Harmony sound good without Camila :) — sisi (@melatrix) January 19, 2017

anyway the tea is that last night fifth harmony looked so much better and unbothered without camila and I'm here for it all — ally ): (@dialtonesIuke) January 19, 2017

fifth harmony are definitely better off without camila, their first performance as a four slayeddd — gosia ♡ (@gosiagrande) January 19, 2017

Right after their performance, Fifth Harmony accepted the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Band. “This means the absolute world to us. We wanna thank our Harmonizers for everything that they do for us,” Kordei told the crowd. “We would be nothing without you. Please believe that.”



Jauregui added: “We wanna thank our families, our team … some amazing people. Thank you for everything, anyone who’s supported us. We love you guys. Thank you. So much to come, so stay tuned!”

As previously reported, Cabello announced in December that she had decided to part ways with the X Factor–assembled girl group. In an ice-cold statement, the girls alleged that they had been informed of the news "via her representatives." Cabello responded to the note with her own post, in which she said she was “shocked” at their statement and that her former colleagues had been aware of her plans to go solo. "I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way," she wrote at the time.



However, Fifth Harmony fired back by issuing a lengthier statement countering Cabello’s claims. “The last thing we want to do is engage in a battle of we said, she said, but we’ve let our story play out in press and on social media for too long,” the “Sledgehammer” singers wrote, claiming that Cabello refused to participate in group therapy sessions and bailed on meetings meant to discuss the future of the band.



Watch the video of their performance above.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



