Not her girl! Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui took to Twitter on Tuesday, February 14, to sound off after ex-bandmate Camila Cabello opened up to Seventeen about her contentious split from the girl group.



“Fake that confidence bih,” the “Work From Home” singer, 20, wrote. “One day it’ll be real.”



Naturally, Harmonizers are speculating that the tweet was aimed at Cabello, 19, who recently told Seventeen that it was imperative for her to leave 5H.

"Fifth Harmony wasn't the maximum expression of me individually,” the budding solo star told the magazine in a cover story interview for its March/April issue. “My fans are really going to know me from the music I'm writing. My goal is to be brave and open up my soul."

Cabello also said that she has nothing but love for the X Factor–assembled band’s four remaining members, Jauregui, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke Hernandez. "I'll continue to wish them all the best, and I'm happy they are continuing their journey as Fifth Harmony,” she told Seventeen. “I'm also looking forward to hearing new music from the group and their solo endeavors."



As previously reported, Cabello announced in December that she decided to exit Fifth Harmony after recording two studio albums and an EP with the group. In response, the new quartet released a statement saying that they had been informed of the news “via her representatives.” However, Cabello insisted in her own note that she had spoken to Kordei, 20, Jane, 19, Jauregui, 20, and Hernandez, 23, about her plan to part ways. "I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way," she wrote at the time.

Fifth Harmony — who performed live for the first time sans Cabello at the People’s Choice Awards in January — fired back by issuing a lengthier statement countering the “Bad Things” singer’s claims. “The last thing we want to do is engage in a battle of we said, she said, but we’ve let our story play out in press and on social media for too long,” the foursome wrote, claiming that Cabello refused to participate in group therapy sessions and bailed on meetings meant to discuss the future of the band.



