Taking a bite out of politics. Finn, an Australian cattle dog, is running for mayor of. St. John’s, Newfoundland in Canada. The adorable pooch’s trainer, Glenn Redmond, announced the pup’s candidacy when he shared a campaign style video promoting the playful stunt via Facebook on Sunday, September 10.

In the clip, which has already racked up more than 10,000 views, shows Finn on the campaign trail as he visits several local sites — wagging his tail and barking for the camera. Of his campaign promises, the four-legged friend plans to elevate public works projects, reduce taxes and assist small business development.

CBC News

“St. Johns needs a new kind of mayor. One that will work tirelessly for you. Someone who is not afraid to tackle the most difficult of issues,” a narrator said in the clip. “Potholes will be a thing of the past with Finn’s hands on leadership. Business owners will see a bright future with Finn at the helm. Finn’s tax reduction plan is a real eye opener.”

This is not Finn’s first time in the limelight. According to Redmond, the 5-year-old canine has appeared in the hit movie Maudie and the television series Republic of Doyle.

And of Finn’s latest effort, Redmond told the Toronto Sun on Tuesday, September 12: “Finn’s a tireless worker. All cattle dogs are. He’s my buddy more so than anything, but he’s trained for a bunch of different behaviors, so we just decided to create some roles for him.”

While voters won’t see the furry companion’s name on the ballot when they head to the polls on September 26, Redmond makes one thing clear: “A lot of people are saying he’s the best candidate.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.