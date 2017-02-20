‪fire last night at the house- thank god everyone is ok. Thanks again @beverlyhillsfirefighters A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Feb 20, 2017 at 9:20am PST

A close call. A fire broke out at Ryan Seacrest’s Beverly Hills mansion on Sunday, February 19, the TV personality revealed via Instagram the next morning. Seacrest shared a photo of the charred aftermath on social media as he thanked firefighters for putting out the blaze.

“Fire last night at the house - thank god everyone is ok. Thanks again @beverlyhillsfirefighters,” the former American Idol host captioned an image showing burned furniture and other items scattered outside his home on Monday, February 20.

The radio personality, 42, didn’t provide more details, but TMZ reported that an electrical fire ignited on his driveway and jumped to trash cans nearby. Seacrest purchased the home, which has nine bedrooms and sits on more than three acres, from talk show host Ellen DeGeneres after she listed it for $49 million in 2012.

Firefighters also came to the aid of the E! personality in New York in late December, when he and his producers got trapped in an elevator in Times Square during rehearsals for his gig hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

The upbeat host kept up a running commentary on social media as they waited for NYFD firefighters, who freed the group after 40 minutes. "I will tell you this, if you've ever been stuck in an elevator, it's funny and cute for about 10 minutes," Seacrest joked on Twitter and Instagram on December 30. "And then about 20 minutes in, it's not so funny anymore. But thank you to the fire department who came and rescued us and pried those doors open."

