Fired Fox News Host Eric Bolling’s Son Commits Suicide: Reports

The son of fired Fox News Channel anchor Eric Bolling reportedly committed suicide on Friday, September 9.

TMZ reports that 19-year-old Eric Chase Bolling Jr died on Friday night.

New York magazine contributor Yashar Ali tweeted, “Very sad news, Eric Bolling’s son, who was only 19, died last night. By all accounts, Eric was incredibly devoted to his son. Heartbreaking.”

The news anchor’s former colleague Sean Hannity took to Twitter to offer his condolences on Saturday afternoon, writing, “@ericbolling To my dear friend, please know we all love you, will be here for you and your family.”

@ericbolling To my dear friend, please know we all love you, will be here for you and your family. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 9, 2017

Mediaite reports that the teenager was Bolling’s only child.

Fox News announced on Friday, September 8, that it was parting ways with Bolling, who was recently at the center of controversy after allegations surfaced that he had sexually harassed female colleagues at the network, sending them lewd photographs.

“Fox News Channel is canceling The Specialists, and Eric Bolling and Fox have agreed to part ways amicably,” the network said in a statement on Friday, according to Variety. “We thank Eric for ten years of service to our loyal viewers and wish him the best of luck.”



Eric Chase Jr. pre-prom. My guy is growing up. A post shared by Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) on Mar 6, 2015 at 2:23pm PST

The former commodities trader and best-selling author, who was a longtime cohost of The Five, tweeted in August that he was looking forward to clearing his name after the allegations surfaced.

“I will continue to fight against these false smear attacks!” he wrote on August 9 after he was suspended by the network pending the results of an investigation.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!