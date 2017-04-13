Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

Outwit, outlast, outplay … and always leave Us blindsided! Survivor contestants have battled it out for the $1 million prize and title of Sole Survivor for 34 seasons. Watch the top five shocking moments from the veteran reality show — which still never fails to deliver twists and turns — in the Us Weekly video above!

Over the years, there have been plenty of contestants who are willing to lie and backstab their way to the top — or to a quick vote out at Tribal Council. But who could forget Jonny Fairplay’s shameless dead-grandma lie? The sneaky move temporarily earned him sympathy (and food!) from his tribe mates, but has gone down in Survivor history as one of the show’s dirtiest deeds.



But it’s not all backstabbing in the jungle. Some contestants have also found love — or at least a warm body to snuggle up to in their shelter during torrential rains. Boston Rob cemented his status as a fan favorite after falling hard for Amber. His sweet proposal to her during a live finale show was one of the CBS shows’ best surprises.



Scott Gries/Getty Images

Scott Gries/Getty Images



