“Me and #christina on the #big #stage having #fun and teaching folks how to #flip #houses!!,” he captioned a tilted image of the pair sharing the stage at the 2017 Investor Summit in Las Vegas. “#goodtimes #lovespeakingtogether.”

In the photo, Tarek, 35, looks as though he is delivering a speech as Christina perches on a nearby stool with her mic at the ready, smiling at him. An oversized promotional poster of the two of them hangs behind them onstage.



Tarek filed for divorce from his wife of seven years on Monday, January 9, a month after the pair announced in a joint statement that they had made the decision to separate, citing irreconcilable differences. One day later, TMZ reported that the Flip or Flop star was seeking spousal support from his estranged wife.



Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

The duo will continue to work together in a professional capacity, however, and coparent their kids — Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 17 months — though sources tell Us that the dynamic can still be strained at times.

“The mood differs day to day, but Christina avoids Tarek,” a source told Us. “He does things to piss her off, like bragging loudly about sleeping with girls.”

Insiders tell Us that Tarek has had flings with two twenty-something women in the time since he and Christina quietly separated last May — one of whom was one of the family’s former nannies, 23-year-old Alyssa Logan. (Tarek’s other romance was with Logan’s pal not long afterward, per the insiders.)



“Alyssa was his girlfriend,” a source confirmed to Us, adding that Christina wasn’t concerned about the budding romance, because “the kids are all she cares about, and Alyssa was good with them.”

Tarek declined to comment on the reports, telling Us in a statement, “I will keep my focus on what matters most, which is coparenting our children.”



