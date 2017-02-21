Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa opened up about her high-profile split from her estranged husband and costar, Tarek El Moussa, during an interview on Good Morning America on Tuesday, February 21. Watch a clip above!

"Honestly, despite everything, I'm doing really, really, really good," Christina, 33, told GMA cohost Michael Strahan. "Tarek and I met 10 years ago at work and went through a market crash, we went through [Tarek's] cancer, infertility. Now we're going through a very public divorce but, despite everything, our primary focus is always will be our kids. We continue to work together and there's a lot of false stories and a lot of hype, but in the end we're just normal, nice people who just want to be the best parents and coworkers that we can be."

As Us Weekly previously reported, Tarek, 35, filed for divorce from Christina on January 9 after seven years of marriage. The news came a month after the reality stars revealed that they were splitting in the aftermath of a May 2016 altercation at their home in Orange County, California. The former couple have since begun seeing other people; Tarek dated one of the family's former nannies, Alyssa Logan, 23, and then moved onto Logan's friend, as Us exclusively reported.



Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

On GMA, Christina said she and Tarek will continue to work together on season 7 of their HGTV series amid their divorce. "[We] filmed together three, four days a week and ... we have a great crew. We have so much fun on set and we look forward to continuing the show," she said. "It's our normal. We also run a seminar company together, Success Path, and every five weeks we go to Vegas together. ... [We] have a great time and we'll always be working together." It is unclear if the show will continue after season 7.

The real estate agents share two children, daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 18 months, whom they continue to coparent. "Our kids are amazing," Christina said on GMA. "[Brayden] is, like, literally the happiest kid on the planet. He's always in a good mood. And Taylor, she's 6, and she's awesome. She actually just won an award at school for being joyful, so it just shows our kids are transitioning well."

"Tarek and I are friends and we have a lot of support from our family," Christina continued. "Despite everything ... the kids are doing great, really great."

Christina also revealed that she is currently "in the very early stages" of writing a book that will chronicle the "things I've gone through and what's really helped me cope."

