On HGTV’s Flip or Flop, Christina and Tarek El Moussa bicker over everything from cabinet finishes to budgets. But off camera, the estranged exes — in production on the home-reno series for several more months — hardly speak. “The mood differs day to day, but Christina avoids Tarek,” a source claims in the new issue of Us Weekly. Nevertheless, continues the source, “he does things to piss her off, like bragging loudly about sleeping with girls.” Find out more in the video above, and detailed below.

Tarek isn’t bluffing. In the eight months since the parents of Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 17 months, quietly separated last May, Tarek, 35, has had flings with two twentysomething women, according to insiders. First, the real estate agent dated one of the family’s former nannies, 23-year-old Alyssa Logan. Now, per those insiders, he has moved on to Logan’s friend!

The news is yet another shocking development in the El Moussas’ divorce saga, made public in December with the reveal of a May 23 incident in which a distraught Tarek fled the family’s $2 million Yorba Linda, California, home with guns in his backpack. (Christina, 33, called 911, but no charges were filed.) Her initial concern for Tarek has now turned to disgust, says the source: “She thinks Tarek is an absolute pig.”

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

After the split, Tarek rented a bachelor pad in nearby Newport Beach and has been reveling in the singles scene, says a local. During a gathering aboard his $1.2 million Sea Ray Sundancer 510 yacht last summer, he became smitten with Logan, says the local, “and hired her as a nanny to get close to her.” (The family employs three.)

By September, he had released her from the payroll so they could date. “Alyssa was his girlfriend,” confirms the source. He spoiled her, according to a Christina friend, by buying her a Jeep and whisking her away on trips to Las Vegas and New York aboard a private jet. Contrary to his penny-pinching persona on Flip, claims the source, “Tarek blows money in order to impress people.” (The El Moussas earn a reported $10,000 per episode and generate income through side projects, such as real estate seminars.)

Christina learned about the romance through another nanny — but didn’t, um, flip. “The kids are all she cares about, and Alyssa was good with them,” notes the source. (Christina has her own nanny and never interacted with Logan.) Plus, Christina’s hunch the fling would crumble faster than rotted drywall was correct: Tarek started seeing Logan’s friend, an aspiring model, in December, say insiders. Tarek declined to comment, telling Us in a statement, “I will keep my focus on what matters most, which is coparenting our children.”

