Better after breakup? Despite their headline-making split, Flip or Flop’s Tarek and Christina El Moussa were photographed laughing and smiling on the set of their hit HGTV show on Thursday, February 23.

The estranged spouses, who announced their decision to call it quits back in December, appeared to be in good spirits as they filmed scenes in Orange County, California, for the upcoming season of their house-flipping series. Tarek, 35, wore a pair of jeans and a T-shirt, while Christina, 33, kept it casual in a black athleisure ensemble

Tarek later took to social media to share a moment from his workday with fans. In one short video clip uploaded to his Instagram story, he narrates as a producer named Tomas mics up Christina. “We are here today on the set of Flip or Flop, Tomas, Mrs. El Moussa, a little microphone,” he said, notably referring to his ex as a married woman.

Clint Brewer/Splash News

In the latest issue of Us Weekly, Tarek opens up about his current relationship with Christina, their decision to continue the show and their commitment to coparenting their kids, daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 18 months.

“It’s like anything. You have good days and bad days,” he told Us. “It was a stressful time, but we had to do our job. Our job is to film a show and flip houses. But our most important job is to coparent."

Clint Brewer/Splash News

Christina echoed those sentiments during a Tuesday, February 21, appearance on Good Morning America. "Our primary focus is and always will be our kids. We continue to work together and there's a lot of false stories and a lot of hype,” the mom of two said. “But, in the end, we're just normal, nice people who just want to be the best parents."

The former couple’s friendly day of filming comes just days after Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that Christina is single again after dating her family contractor, Gary Anderson, whom she started seeing in mid-2016.

"Christina is single and being in a relationship is the last thing on her mind," the blonde beauty’s rep Cassandra Zebisch told Us. "She is taking this time to focus on her children and herself."

As previously reported, Tarek filed for divorce from Christina on January 9 after seven years of marriage.

Flip or Flop airs on HGTV Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!