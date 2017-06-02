A post shared by Trista Sutter (@tristasutter) on Jun 2, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

Bachelorette alum Trista Sutter suffered a seizure while on vacation with her husband, Ryan Sutter, and their two young kids, Max, 9, and Blakesley, 8, in Croatia on Thursday, June 1.

“This was me yesterday ... two hours after I had a seizure ... two hours after I fell on my daughter's chest and she watched, along with her brother and grandparents, in confusion and horror as her mommy stared blankly off into the distance and started turning blue,” Sutter captioned a selfie on Instagram on Friday, June 2. In the snap, Stutter is in a hospital bed with numerous patches attached to her chest.

The reality TV alum explained that she and her family were planning on going on an adventure to one of the “most beautiful National Parks in Europe” when instead she “ended up in a euphoric white dream.”

“I ended up in a Croatian hospital being poked and prodded and wondering ‘Why me?’ But today, I had to ask, ‘Why not me?’ I’m human. I have an expiration date. I've always envisioned that date being sometime after my kids have graduated college, met the loves of their lives and created families of their own, but I was reminded yesterday that it could come anytime, in any country, whether I'm surrounded by strangers or people I love, or neither, or both,” she continued. “I’ve never been perfect and I never will be, but from here on out, I vow to try my best to live this life to the fullest.”

Sutter concluded her emotional post by encouraging followers to “embrace gratitude” and to stress less, love more, be kind and spread joy.

“Thank you to the kind tourists and Croatians who held my hand, wiped my tears, and hugged my kids,” she concluded. “You will forever be remembered.”

Trista was the first-ever star of The Bachelorette, which premiered in January 2003. She met her husband on the show and they tied the knot in December 2003.

