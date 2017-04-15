Retired NFL star Todd Heap accidentally hit and killed his 3-year-old daughter with his truck on Friday, April 14, according to multiple reports.

The Mesa Police Department confirmed to ABC15 Arizona that the former tight end, 37, was behind the wheel in the driveway of his home in Mesa, Arizona, when the accident occurred just before 4 p.m. local time. Police said the girl was in the driveway when her father moved his truck forward and accidentally struck her.



WireImage

Authorities told ABC15 that there were no signs of impairment or suspicious circumstances behind the incident. The Mesa Police Department told Fox 10 Phoenix that Heap's daughter was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Heap played 10 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens after he was selected in the first round of the 2001 NFL draft. He later played two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before retiring in 2012.



Heap's daughter was the youngest of his five children with wife Ashley.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!