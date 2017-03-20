Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle is facing criticism for suggesting that the Secret Service should "kill" Snoop Dogg and Bow Wow for their comments and actions against President Donald Trump. Watch the video above!

During the Thursday, March 16, episode of the network's talk show The Five, the TV personality, 48, and her cohost Greg Gutfeld discussed Snoop's controversial "Lavender (Nightfall Remix)" music video, in which the rapper, 45, shoots a toy gun at a clown dressed as Trump, 70.

Gutfeld, 52, called the video "an actual threat" and asked Guilfoyle how the Secret Service should respond. "Kill them? Kill them," she replied. "I think it would be fantastic if Snoop and wannabe Snoop got a visit from, like, the federal marshals. Let's see how tough and gangster they are then."



Soon after the "Lavender" video made headlines last week, the president took to Twitter to bash Snoop, writing, "Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!"



The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper's protégé Bow Wow, 30, caught wind of Trump's tweet and responded with a since-deleted message of his own: "Ayo @realDonaldTrump shut your punk ass up talking s--t about my uncle @SnoopDogg before we pimp your wife [Melania Trump] and make her work for us."



Florida Senator Marco Rubio, meanwhile, criticized Snoop for the mock assassination, telling TMZ on Monday, March 13, "Snoop shouldn't have done that. We've had presidents assassinated before in this country, so anything like that is really something people should be very careful about."

