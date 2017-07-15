Mike Windle/Getty Images

Wonder no more: Fred Savage, the 40-year-old Friends From College star, narrates his life for Us.

1. My go-to vacation spot with my family is Hawaii.

2. I used my kids to meet George Lucas at a restaurant. I said they were fans. Really, I just wanted to meet him.

3. My youngest son [Auggie] is the funniest person I’ve ever met. He does stand-up routines at home.

4. My favorite book of all time is The Sun Also Rises.

5. My favorite shows are The Handmaid’s Tale and Atlanta.

6. My biggest pet peeve is when people talk on speaker phone in public.

7. I took four years of tap dancing at Jane Berry Tap, and I get to show my skills in Friends From College!

8. My favorite place in the world is my backyard.

9. My last meal would be pasta from Bestia, steak from the Palm and banana cream pie from the Apple Pan.

10. I took the Jets jacket from The Wonder Years’ set as a souvenir, and now it’s on display at the Smithsonian.

11. People do quote The Wonder Years, Princess Bride and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia to me.

12. My wardrobe is always jeans and a button-down with the sleeves rolled up.

13. I have the actual mole from when I played the mole in Austin Powers. It’s in a special little mole drawer.

14. My hidden talent is that I can solve a Rubik’s Cube.

15. Someone had a Princess Bride-themed wedding this year, and I sent a message to play at their wedding. It was covered in the news!

16. On The Wonder Years, Danica [McKellar] and I grew up together. I’ll always remember her knowing way more than the teacher.

17. My best joke: “A pirate goes to the dermatologist to get his moles checked. The doctor says, ‘Good news, they’re benign.’ The pirate says, ‘There be at least 10!’”

18. My best childhood memories are selling pinwheels and lemonade by the beach at Lake Michigan.

19. If I could meet anyone living or dead, it would be my grandfather, who I was named after.

20. Playing at my house: The Secret Life of Pets.

21. My daughter was afraid of go-karts, and last week she overcame her fear and finished in first place!

22. Since I’m a father of three, we listen to the song “Peanut Butter Jelly Time” on loop at our house.

23. My celebrity crush is Tom Ford. It’s the scruff, hair, the two buttons undone, the confident gaze and the talent.

24. My wife says my best physical quality are my eyes and my worst quality is ­everything else.

25. The craziest thing I’ve done was sometimes I don’t use my blinker. I’m wild!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!