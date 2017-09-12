Freddie Prinze Jr. recently got choked up while opening up about the late Paul Walker in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. Walker would have turned 44 years old today.

As previously reported, the beloved Fast & Furious actor was tragically killed in a car crash on November 30, 2013. Years earlier, Prinze Jr. and the late star costarred in the 1999 teen rom-com She's All That.

“When Paul came into audition, I didn’t have cast approval, but I had what they called consultation. I knew Paul was the right guy, and when he finished the audition, I asked if I could excuse myself to go to the bathroom,” the Star Wars: Revels actor recalled to Us. “I ran outside where his car was parked. I said, ‘Hey man, you’re gonna get this job.’ They didn’t pay us anything. It was a small movie. [I said], ‘They’re gonna offer you $25,000, they have $75 in the budget. Don’t say no.’”



He didn’t realize at the time, but doing that meant more to Walker than he could have imagined. “I heard, years later, after he passed away, that he had told his brother and his mom that story. To hear that, that meant a lot to him to share that. I loved that there was still that connection there," Prinze Jr. added. "As an actor, you don’t want guys to suffer if they don’t have to. Right? You’re like, ‘Dude – you got the part!’ He was a good dude.”

Prinze Jr. and Walker played Zack Siler and Dean Sampson, respectively, in the comedy. The film also starred Rachael Leigh Cook, Matthew Lillard and Anna Paquin.

To hear more from Prinze Jr. – like his recent reunion with Cook, and his favorite memory from the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer – watch the video above!

