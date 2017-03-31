Future abandons his signature Auto-Tune to get real with Us by sharing 25 things you might now know about him. The 33-year-old Southern rapper’s two new No. 1 albums, HNDRXX and Future, are out now.

1. I could never live without Gummi worms. They are my favorite snack in the studio and keep me focused.

2. Seeing my kids develop makes me the happiest. Their growth inspires me to go harder.

3. I think sometimes people think I’m too serious. I actually love joking around!

4. Every Outkast album is my favorite album. They made the world pay attention to Atlanta.

5. I wish I could have met all the greats: Muhammad Ali, Michael Jackson, Prince and, of course, Jimi Hendrix. I want to learn from their experiences. They are priceless to a guy in my position.

6. I am a major reggae fan. Bob Marley is my favorite artist of all time.

7. My favorite Future track is “Use Me” off of HNDRXX. It was a creative challenge to make that song, and it came out exactly how I wanted it to.

8. Atlanta will always be home for me.

9. My one unfulfilled dream is to headline a stadium tour.

10. Man, I get asked all the time which song I’m most tired of performing. I don’t have one. I’m too young to feel like this.

11. My favorite meal is a Chick-fil-A No. 1 with an Arnold Palmer.

12. The best thing about Drake is he does good business and works long hours in the studio, just like me.

13. My kids always want to be around me! It makes me happy to be that connected to them.

14. I love a woman who has beautiful feet and hands.

Prince Williams/Wireimage

15. If I had one day left on Earth, I’d have my family over and just laugh and reflect on the best times. We’d create a moment that we’d enjoy forever.

16. I never, ever eat seafood. I ain’t down with how it smells.

17. I was the youngest kid in the (Hip-Hop Musical Collective) Dungeon Family. That’s why I became known as Future.

18. It’s sensational to watch strippers perform to my music.

19. Sometimes the way my hair looks when I wake up is better than after it’s done.

Theo Wargo/MTV1617/Getty Images for MTV

20. Seizing every moment is all I think about.

21. I own seven cars. Each one tells a different story and has a different vibe.

22. I eat butter croissants every morning for breakfast. Heating them up is key.

23. I own hundreds of sunglasses — but have lost more than I own!

24. The craziest thing I’ve ever done is drop two albums back-to-back!

25. I get nervous sometimes before a first tour show or a TV performance. I just want things to be perfect and my fans to enjoy it. It’s all good nerves!

