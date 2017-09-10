Gabrielle Union Loves Dwyane Wade’s ‘Ass’ the Most

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NBCUniversal

Couple goals! Gabrielle Union talked to Us Weekly about her recent trip to Greece with husband Dwyane Wade, and also revealed what she loves most about him.

The couple just celebrated their third wedding anniversary in Mykonos, Greece, with Dsquared owners Dean and Dan Caten. The designers, who have a clothing line with Wade, have been inviting them on the trip for years and they finally accepted. "We had to train this summer to get ready to party hard with Dean and Dan and I think this year we were finally ready,” Union told Us at a New York Fashion Week kickoff party hosted by ELLE and IMG on Wednesday, September 6, adding that they partied all night long during their vacation.

She added, “I fell in love with him, I fell in love with Greece. You know every time we travel overseas we find inspiration for everything that's going on in our lives and just being reminded to be grateful and have a good time. At the end of the day, if you can't have a good time with your man or significant other, I mean s--t.”

After three years of marriage, the Being Mary Jane actress said she’s still crazy about the NBA star saying “his ass” is what she loves about him the most, but also that his bathroom habits are the one thing that irritates her.

“He doesn't put the cap back on the toothpaste. I think he does it to annoy me at this point,” she said jokingly. “It gets that weird crust. I've tweeted about it, I've Instagrammed it. I don't know.”

While they both keep a super busy schedule, with Wade currently playing with the Chicago Bulls and Union acting in her BET series and various movies, their favorite way to unwind is just like most couples. Union says their perfect night together includes some Netflix and chill while watching their favorite show at the moment, Master of None.

The couple tied the knot in August 2014 and on August 30, they shared adorable posts about one another to celebrate the anniversary of their union. “Every day I think there's no way I could love you any more than I did the day before, but I fall deeper in love with you each morning,” she wrote in the Instagram tribute along with a sweet wedding video.

“Thank you for your belief that we were both capable of evolution and committing to be your best self for our family. Loving u poopy,” she concluded.



