Helen Sloan/HBO

‘Game of Thrones’ Episode 2 Photos Tease War for Westeros (Men’s Fitness)



Khloe Kardashian Slams Fans Who Call O.J. Simpson Her Dad (Radar Online)



Non-Traditional Engagement Ring Trend: Color! (Star Magazine)



‘Teen Mom 2’ Sneak Peek: Cole DeBoer Gushes Over Son Watson (OK! Magazine)



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!