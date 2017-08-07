The mother of all selfies! Emilia Clarke posted a behind-the-scenes photo with her Game of Thrones costar Kit Harington and fans of the HBO series can’t handle it.

"Wait..... did I NOT tell you guys?! Um yeah. Now if he'd only bend the bloody knee there'll be no problems.....🔥💃❄️🕺,” Clarke, 30, wrote alongside the photo on Sunday, August 6. “#modragonsmoproblems #igot99problemsandjonsnowisone #whichroundsmeupto100problems#youknownothingjonsnow.”



Clarke’s character Daenerys and Harington’s Jon Snow came face to face for the first time on the show's Sunday, July 30 episode. Now, many fans are hopeful that the duo, who are unaware that they’re related, will eventually get together romantically.



Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO

"I smell love!!! You too look good together, I want Dany and John!!!" one Instagram user wrote in the comments section of Clarke's post, as another added: "You two need to kiss already, the tension in the cave was unbearable 😂😘😏"

Harington, however, isn’t exactly on board with his character moving on from his lover Ygritte, who passed away in season 4. "Ygritte is the only woman for Jon. Always,” Harington told Us Weekly exclusively in July of the character, played by his real-life girlfriend Rose Leslie. "There will be no one else.”



Despite knowing how he wants his character’s romantic fate to play out, the actor isn’t so quick to predict the final moments of Jon Snow’s story when the show comes to an end after eight seasons. "If I tell you what my ideal scenario at the end of the show is, I feel like I would be cursing it,” Harington told Us. "I’d just like to see Jon fulfill his dream of seeing his family and world safe. I can’t say if I make it through the season. But I do know where the end is for me."

Game of Thrones airs on HBO Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

