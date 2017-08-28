Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gary Shirley isn’t jumping to any conclusions about his ex Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood dating Andrew Glennon. "I don't know enough of him yet and obviously with everything with [Portwood’s ex-fiancé] Matt [Baier], I don't just take it as people tell me,” Shirley told Us Weekly at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 27, where Portwood and Glennon made their red carpet debut as a couple. "I have to learn myself, so I don't know yet."



Although Shirley has initial positive feelings about the new man in his ex’s life, he does feel she may have rushed into things. "So far it's good I think,” he told Us. "I think she should have waited a little bit and really felt it out, but that's OK."

As previously reported, Portwood called off her nuptials to Baier in June after Baier, a recovered drug addict, offered cast member Catelynn Lowell a Xanax to calm her nerves at a press day in NYC. Portwood told Us Weekly at the time that Baier’s action was “pretty much the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

In his own romantic life, Shirley has a simple approach to letting his wife, Kristina, who he married in November 2015, know she’s appreciated. "I could probably do better,” he said of his wife, with whom he shares daughter Emilee, 2. “Always, always can do better, but I keep my relationship good by telling her how important she is and how much she means to me as a mother to my kids, so that's probably the big thing. Everything she does do, by staying at home, it's worth it for me because I trust her to do it.”

According to Shirley, Kristina and Portwood, with whom he shares 8-year-old Leah, get along perfectly well. "Amber approves, obviously,” he said. “She always tells her that she kind of picks up where she lacks.”

